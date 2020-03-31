MEYER HONORED FOR TANZANIAN HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS

A Dakota Dunes surgeon has been honored with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Humanitarian Award for his work in providing health care and human services in the African nation of Tanzania for more than 20 years.

Dr. Steve Meyer’s work began in 1996 when he and his wife traveled there on a three-week mission with their church.

Within six months of their return to the United States they established the non-profit Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, known as STEMM.

Meyer has completed more than 50 trips to Tanzania to provide surgical care that otherwise would not be available.

In May of 2017, STEMM members happened upon a tragic bus accident in Arusha, Tanzania that killed 35 school children.

Dr. Meyer’s STEMM team was able to pull three children from the bus who were still alive.

Through Dr. Meyer’s efforts, the children were transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he and his partners treated more than 25 fractures and other injuries.

Today, the three miracle children are back in Tanzania and doing well.