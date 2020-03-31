CITY BUSINESS CONTINUES AS FACILITIES REMAIN CLOSED TO PUBLIC

City Hall and the rest of Sioux City’s public buildings remain closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City Councilman Alex Watters says staff members continue to take care of municipal business:

Watters says shutting down the facilities such as the museum, art center and library helps make everyone safer during this time:

There have been no changes in service at Sioux Gateway Airport, the transit buses are running and garbage and recycling pick-up are continuing.

The downtown skywalk hours have been reduced to 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as of March 27th.