CHARLES CITY DRIVER CHARGED IN DEATH OF SIOUX CITY BOY

A Charles City driver has been charged with the traffic related death of a Sioux City boy in Floyd County.

30-year-old Jesse Blade is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, OWI 2nd offense, and four other counts.

Court documents allege that Blade drove his car through a stop sign in the town of Rudd last October 26th and rammed into the passenger side of a minivan.

The crash resulted in the death of nine-year-old Royce Fisher of Sioux City and injured the driver, Ronald Fisher of Mason City, Sara Fisher, and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline.

Ronald and Sarah Fisher, and Aidyn Kline all sustained serious injuries.

Court documents state that Blade was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, had a blood alcohol level of .137 and tested positive for cocaine.

He is being held on $52,000 cash bond