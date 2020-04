ARCHITECT APPROVED FOR NEW WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL

THE AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER HAS TAKEN THE NEXT STEP TO GET THAT PROJECT UNDERWAY.

THE JAIL AUTHORITY VOTED 3-0 TO APPROVE A DESIGN CONTRACT WITH GOLDBERG GROUP ARCHITECTS FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE MILLION DOLLARS.

COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THE CONTRACT ALSO INCLUDES GOLDBERG PROVIDING TRAINING ON THE BUILDING’S FUNCTIONS TO THE LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL AND BUILDING MAINTENANCE STAFF:

THE NEXT STEP IS TO HAVE THE CITY AND COUNTY EACH SIGN LEASE AGREEMENTS FOR THE SITE.

BUTLER SAYS THAT MUST BE ACCOMPLISHED BEFORE BONDS MAY BE SOLD FOR THE $50.3 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT:

THE CITY COUNCIL AND COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ARE EXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE LEASE AGREEMENTS AT NEXT WEEK’S MEETINGS.