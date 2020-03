CAN YOU SEW? IF YOU CAN, IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS YOU CAN HELP ALLEVIATE THE SHORTAGE OF PROTECTIVE SURGICAL MASKS IN THE STATE:

REYNOLDS SAYS THE MASKS ARE DESIGNED FOR MULTIPLE USES AND MAY BE DONATED TO YOUR LOCAL CLINIC OR HOSPITAL:

SHE SAYS IF YOU ARE WILLING AND ABLE, THEY NEED YOUR HELP.