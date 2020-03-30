VERMILLION DISTILLERY RETOOLS TO MAKE HAND SANITIZER

A Vermillion distillery is among those that have retooled their usual business plans to meet the needs of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery has turned its focus away from producing award-winning whiskey and their wine to producing sanitizer and sanitary wipes.

Valiant Vineyards CEO Eldon Nygaard says they’ve been making their sanitation products since last week and have seen their impact stretch across the area with orders from some communities for the approaching election.

Nygaard says these products make little to no profit for his company, but that they will continue to produce them as long as their needed.

AP/Photo provided