SPECIAL OLYMPICS GAMES IN VERMILLION CANCELLED

The Board of Directors of Special Olympics South Dakota has informed the Vermillion Organizing Committee that the 2020 State Summer Games have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Games returned to Vermillion in 2019 for the first time in 50 years.

It was intended that the State Summer Games would be held in Vermillion for two years, and in Spearfish for the following two years and then alternating between the two locations.

With the cancellation of this year’s events, Vermillion will host the event in 2021.

Nearly 1,000 people gather for the event every year.