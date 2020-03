ON SUNDAY NIGHT PRESIDENT TRUMP EXTENDED HIS DIRECTIVE TO NOT HAVE GROUPS OF TEN OR MORE PEOPLE GATHER DURING THE CURRENT PANDEMIC TO APRIL 30TH.

MONDAY, NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAID HIS STATE WILL FOLLOW THAT DIRECTIVE:

EIGHTEEN NEBRASKA COUNTIES ARE ALREADY UNDER A DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURE, SOME UNTIL MAY 6TH, AND RICKETTS SAYS THAT RULE WILL TAKE PRECEDENCE UNTIL THE LATER TIME.