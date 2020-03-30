IOWA SCHOOL STUDENTS MAY GO ALL ONLINE TO FINISH YEAR

Some of Iowa’s K-through-12 students may soon be required to participate in online classes during school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Education will fast-track requests from school districts and non-public schools for what the agency calls “continuous learning” plans.

Ann Lebow is director of the Iowa Department of Education.

The new guidelines allow schools to issue grades for homework and to give students this semesters’ credits for courses completed online.

The schools must consider how all students may access online courses:

Some Iowa school districts are delivering homework packets to students.

Lebow says others are providing one electronic device to each student and finding ways to ensure all students have access to WiFi.

Governor Kim Reynolds has recommended that schools close through April 12th, but it’s likely Iowa schools will remain closed for the entire month of April.

Sunday night, President Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines until April 30th.

