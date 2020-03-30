IOWA COVID-19 CASES TOP 400 POSITIVE RESULTS

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases.

Two more Iowans with COVID-19 passed away Sunday night, one elderly adult age 81 or older in Linn County and another in Washington County.

That brings Iowa’s death toll to six.

Governor Kim Reynolds is concerned about an outbreak at a Cedar Rapids long term care facility:

OC……….residents and staff. :18

Monona County has reported three more positive case and one in Crawford County.

There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date.