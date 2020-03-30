FOOD BANK DISTRIBUTES RECORD AMOUNT OF FOOD, ANNOUNCES GRANT MATCH

With unemployment ramping up due to corona virus related layoffs and closures, more people are needing help putting food on the table for their families.

Linda Scheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, says her agency has already shattered their one month record for food distribution:

That 385,000 pound total will likely be close to 400,000 by the time the final March total is tabulated.

Scheid says the greater demand has created a challenge for more food to be delivered to their pantry partners:

The Kind World Foundation is offering a matching grant opportunity, up to $30,000 to help the Food Bank.

In this temporary social distancing world, Scheid says you may donate online to help out:

The Food Bank is able to acquire 13 pounds of food for every one dollar donated.