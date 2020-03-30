ACLU & PLANNED PARENTHOOD SUE REYNOLDS OVER ELECTIVE MEDICAL PROCEDURE BAN

The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood and the Emma Goldman Clinic have filed a lawsuit against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials to ensure that women in Iowa may obtain surgical abortion services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit is in response to Governor Reynolds’ disaster proclamation that elective medical procedures are banned during the current coronavirus crisis.

Reynolds was asked about her decision at a Sunday news conference:

OC…………beginning of this. :22

Reynolds says everyone is making sacrifices and many types of procedures and services have been impacted:

OC……..there are questions. :16

The Governor has made it clear in the past that she opposes abortion, but says she is not targeting any one group in trying to stop the spread of corona virus in the state:

OC…………our faith community. :22

The lawsuit maintains that Reynolds is advancing her political agenda and interfering in medical decisions that should be left to patients and their doctors.