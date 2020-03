Severe storms damaged an apartment building in northeast Iowa Saturday night and knocked down power lines in the area.

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke about the damage at a Sunday news conference:

OC…………..in their recovery. :20

Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said the storm knocked down branches and some power lines elsewhere in Oelwein and in rural parts of the county.

Sioux City experienced strong winds and small hail Saturday morning as thunderstorms rumbled through the area.