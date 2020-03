South Dakota Department of Health officials on Sunday confirmed 22 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number in the state to 90, with 45 male and 45 female cases to date.

The update included four positive tests from Minnehaha County.

Minnehaha is the state’s most populous county and has a total of 25 COVID-19 cases.

Yankton county has four total cases and Union County has reported one case.