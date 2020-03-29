RICKETTS ORDERS 4 EAST NEBRASKA COUNTIES TO CLOSE RESTAURANTS & BARS

Governor Pete Ricketts placed four eastern Nebraska counties under the state’s COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure.

They ose include Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties, with the order in effect until May 6th unless renewed.

The order imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings including having restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only until further notice.

Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings.

This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.

It also does not apply to daycares that may be operated at a school per the Governor’s executive order regarding childcare.

Counties other than those noted above remain under the guidance issued March 18th by the Governor’s Office.