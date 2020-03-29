ARMY GUARD DELIVERS MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

A pallet of person protection medical supplies was delivered to Woodbury County by the Iowa Army National Guard Sunday afternoon.

County Emergency Management Manager Rebecca Socknat was on hand at the drop off point to receive the masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies:

This was the second delivery to the county from the state and the supplies are divided up between local hospitals and clinics in Woodbury County:

The 1133rd Transportation Company based in Mason City delivered the supplies.