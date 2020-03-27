TEENAGER CHARGED WITH MURDER IN FATAL MAPLETON SHOOTING

A teenage suspect has been arrested and charged in the January 31st shooting death of a 16-year-old Mapleton teenager.

17-year-old Jay Neubaum was arrested Friday in Whiting on one count of First-Degree Murder.

Authorities say Neubaum allegedly shot 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in the head.

Hopkins’ body was found inside the detached garage of the residence at 306 South 5th Street. in Mapleton.

Three other juvenile males were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Neubaum’s bond was set at $1 million dollars cash or surety.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.