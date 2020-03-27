NEBRASKA TO ALLOW FOR TEMPORARY DAYCARE CENTERS

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expand access to childcare options during the COVID-19 pandemic:

It eases the licensing requirements to open and operate a temporary, non-residential child care in an alternative setting;

Ricketts hopes priority will be given to children of emergency responders and health care workers.

The executive order is effective immediately and will remain in place until 30 days after the State lifts the current state of emergency.