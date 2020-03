LAMB Arts Regional theatre is suspending the rest of their current season.

Spokesman Russell Wooley says the last two productions in their 40thSeason, OUTSIDE MULLINGAR which was to open in May and DISASTER, THE MUSICAL, which would have been presented in June, have been cancelled.

Those with shows remaining on their 40th Season Ticket should e-mail the theatre.

Wooley says their 41st Season will open in September as scheduled.