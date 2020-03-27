HUNDREDS RECEIVE FREE BOXES OF TYSON FOODS MEAT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Cars were lined up for over a mile in South Sioux City Friday, waiting to get a box of meat from a truckload of various products donated from Tyson Foods to help feed those in need during this COVID-19 crisis.

Lt. Chris Chernock of the South Sioux Police and several officers were directing traffic to the Siouxland Y where the meat was being distributed from a large truck trailer:

The officers put the traffic into a ribbon pattern through the neighborhood, and it took vehicles around an hour to make it to the trailer:

Around 2100 boxes were distributed, but the supply ran out before each car in line could get one:

The distribution from the truck began Thursday afternoon.

Tyson Foods has donated four million pounds of protein, valued at $11 million, in similar distributions around the country since early March.

Photo provided