COVID-19 TESTING SITE OPENS IN SIOUX CITY

TESTING FOR COVID-19 IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY AT A SIOUX CITY LOCATION.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS PATIENT REFERRALS FIRST ARE SENT TO A SEPARATE NEARBY STAGING SITE:

GRIEME SAYS ONLY THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN REFERRED FOR TESTING WILL BE ALLOWED AT THE STAGING SITE, AND THERE WILL BE SECURITY PERSONNEL THERE AND AT THE TESTING DRIVE THROUGH SITE;

GRIEME SAYS THE TESTING PROCESS WILL BE SIMPLE AND FAST, ABOUT 15 MINUTES TO FINISH:

SOME PATIENTS MAY ALSO BE TESTED FOR INFLUENZA OR STREP THROAT.

TESTING AND SCREENING TOOK PLACE FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL TWO.

GRIEME SAYS ON MONDAY IT WILL RUN FROM NOON UNTIL 4PM AND HE HOPES TO HAVE AROUND 60 TESTS PER DAY TAKE PLACE.