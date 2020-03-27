COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES CONTINUE TO RISE IN TRI-STATE AREA

As more testing for the novel corona virus takes place in Iowa, the number of both positive and negative cases is increasing.

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa now has over 200 positive cases.

Two more Iowans with COVID-19 passed away Thursday night, one elderly adult over 81 years old from Poweshiek County and one adult between 61-80 years old from Allamakee County.

This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

Officials say Nebraska’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 85 as of Friday evening.

The Nebraska Health and Human Services Department says 1,761 tests have come back negative.

An Omaha man in his 50s has become the first known person in Nebraska to die of COVID-19.

The Douglas County Health Department says the man suffered from serious underlying health conditions before he was diagnosed, and he appears to have been infected from a known case out of state.

South Dakota health officials say 12 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state has tallied 58 total positive tests for coronavirus.

Officials report that so far, 21 people who tested positive have recovered.

The state has processed almost 2,500 tests, with about 2% of those tests returning positive.

Minnehaha and Beadle counties have emerged as hotbeds of infections, with officials reporting a “substantial” amount of infections spreading through communities.