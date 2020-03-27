Bowen Born Named 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year

CHICAGO, Illinois – UNI men’s basketball signee, Bowen Born, has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Born is the first athlete from Norwalk High School to be named Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Born as Iowa’s best high school boys’ basketball player. Born is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior guard had led the Warriors to a 22-3 record and the Class 3A state tournament at the time of his selection. Born averaged 37.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals through 25 games. The Class 3A Player of the Year, he is a two-time First Team All-State honoree. Born has maintained a 3.57 GPA in the classroom.

Born joins Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Players of the Year D.J. Carton (2018-19, Bettendorf High School), Joe Wieskamp (2017-18 & 2016- 17, Muscatine High School), Jordan Bohannon (2015-16, Linn-Mar High School), and Spencer Haldeman (2014-15, Western Dubuque High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

The 2019-2020 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year announcement has been temporarily postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the safety of everyone involved, The Gatorade Company will follow the guidance of experts and health officials as it determines the appropriate time to announce this year’s winner.