WOODBURY COUNTY TO OPEN NEW COVID-19 TEST LOCATION

MORE LOCAL TESTING FOR COVID-19 IS GETTING UNDERWAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS A NEW LAB SITE IS OPENING FRIDAY AT AN UNDISCLOSED LOCATION:

THOSE REFERRED TO THE SITE WILL HAVE BEEN VETTED THROUGH THEIR MEDICAL PROVIDER:

GRIEME SAYS PEOPLE WHO HAVE MILD SYMPTOMS WILL NOT BE CHOSEN TO BE TESTED AND CAN RECOVER AT HOME IN A SELF QUARANTINE SITUATION:

GRIEME SAYS THEY STILL DON’T HAVE AN EXACT TOTAL OF HOW MANY LOCAL TESTS HAVE TAKEN PLACE, BUT THEY HOPE TO SHARE THAT INFORMATION IN THE FUTURE.

WOODBURY COUNTY NOW HAS THREE CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19.