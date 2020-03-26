TYSON & FOOD BANK TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MEAT AT SIOUXLAND Y

The Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will begin distributing a truckload of meat from Tyson to help feed those in need during this COVID-19 crisis.

Assorted packages of protein will be available for individuals and families from a trailer that has been dropped in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

The distribution from the truck will begins today (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and will continue Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the donation has been fully distributed.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Y at 402-404-8439.