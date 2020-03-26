SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS EXTEND FREE MEAL HOURS & LOCATIONS

The Sioux City Community School District has extended the hours of some of the locations taking part in the Emergency COVID 19 Food Service Program.

The program helps feed the youth in our community while schools are closed due to the pandemic.

Meals are available Monday through Friday at over 20 locations and are free for all children ages 1-18 years.

Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken off-site for consumption.

All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately.

Serving Sites and Schedule: