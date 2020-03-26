Sioux City Relays Cancelled

Track fans, it is with great disappointment that the decision has been made to cancel the Sioux City Relays.

With the cancellation of classes for Colleges and the uncertain future for High Schools, it is logistically impossible to hold the Sioux City Relays in 2020.

While the Relays will not be held this year, if we get a green light for some form of meet for High Schools to run, it is not inconceivable that we will hold a smaller meet.

Keep tuned in but let’s all plan to meet on the oval for the 2021 Sioux City Relays!

Sioux City Relays Board of Directors