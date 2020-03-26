REYNOLDS UNDECIDED ON EXTENDING PUBLIC SCHOOL CLOSURES

Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not yet ready to recommend Iowa’s K-through-12 school closures be extended due to coronavirus concerns.

Last week Reynolds signed legislation that ensures schools are not required to make up any missed days through April 10th.

She says it’s too soon to say whether Iowa students may be returning to class on April 13th.

Her education director has assembled a task force to examine how online learning could be implemented statewide, but the group has not made any recommendations.

The governor of Minnesota has just issued a “Stay at Home” order but Reynolds says other steps she has taken have been effective:

Reynolds says those steps reduce the risk that COVID-19 patients will overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

On Tuesday night, there were 23 patients being treated for COVID-19 in an Iowa hospital.

The governor’s spokesman says there are currently 280 ventilators available in the state that are NOT in use and Iowa hospitals are using federal guidelines to convert anesthesia machines into ventilators.