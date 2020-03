REYNOLDS EXTENDS AND ADDS STORE CLOSURES REGARDING COVID-19

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED NEW MANDATES TO PREVENT THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19, BUT STOPS SHORT OF ORDERING EVERYONE TO SHELTER IN PLACE.

REYNOLDS IS EXTENDING SOME BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND INITIATING NEW RETAIL CLOSURES IN IOWA:

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO ISSUING ORDERS BEGINNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON REGARDING ELECTIVE MEDICAL PROCEDURES:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS AWARE OF THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF HER NEW MANDATES:

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORTED THURSDAY THAT THERE WERE 34 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN IOWA, WHICH IS THE STATE’S BIGGEST DAILY JUMP YET.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL IOWA FIGURE TO 179.