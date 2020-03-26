MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE COMMENCEMENT PPD TO AUGUST

Morningside College is postponing both its undergraduate and graduate ceremonies in light of the continued spread of COVID-19.

President John Reynders sent a letter to students along with a You Tube video explaining the decision:

Reynders says the new date for the ceremonies will be Saturday, August 8th at the Orpheum Theater:

Reynders says the students health and well-being are more significant, and this action is necessary to protect the Morningside community and beyond.