GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE

Goodwill of the Great Plains has announced on its Facebook page that it is temporarily closing their retail stores, job centers and outlet stores.

The closings take effect today (Thursday) at 7 pm.

The company says it plans to reopen on April 27th and says if COVID-19 conditions improve before then, they will open sooner.

Goodwill says they will continue to monitor the situation and seek guidance from local health departments on an ongoing basis.