2020 Iowa High School Football Schedules

CLASS 4A

Sioux City East:

08/28               at Bishop Heelan Catholic

09/04               at LeMars

09/11               vs. Valley, West Des Moines

09/18               vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

09/25               at Sioux City West

10/02               at Fort Dodge

10/09               vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson

10/15               vs. Des Moines Roosevelt

10/23               at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

 

Sioux City North:

08/28               at South Sioux City (Nebraska)

09/04               vs. Des Moines Hoover

09/10               vs. Fort Dodge

09/18               at Des Moines Roosevelt

09/25               at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

10/02               vs. Des Moines North

10/09               at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

10/16               vs. Sioux City West

10/23               at Marshalltown

 

Sioux City West:

08/28               vs. Glenwood

09/03               vs. South Sioux City (Nebraska)

09/11               at Des Moines Hoover

09/18               at Des Moines East

09/25               vs. Sioux City East

10/01               vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

10/09               at Indianola

10/16               at Sioux City North

10/23               vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

CLASS 3A

Bishop Heelan:

08/28               vs. Sioux City, East

09/04               vs. Sioux Center

09/11               at Lewis Central

09/18               at Denison-Schleswig

09/25               vs. Storm Lake

10/02               at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

10/09               at Spencer

10/16               vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

10/23               vs. LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton:

08/28               vs. Lewis Central

09/04               vs. Glenwood

09/11               at Harlan

09/18               at Sioux City, East

09/25               vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

10/02               vs. LeMars

10/09               at Storm Lake

10/16               at Bishop Heelan Catholic

10/23               vs. Spencer

