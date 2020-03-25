WARMING SHELTER CLOSES A MONTH EARLY

Sioux City’s Warming Shelter on Nebraska Street has closed a month earlier than normal.

Shelter director Lindsay Landrum says Board Members made the difficult decision to close their homeless shelter doors for the season starting this (Wednesday) morning:

Landrum says their were concerns about the health of those staying at the shelter, as well as her staff.

Around 30 people were standing on the streets around the shelter after they were told the building was closing:

Landrum says some of the people staying there have been ill, but anyone coming in to stay was screened:

Those leaving the shelter were told one of the board members would pass out soup and sandwiches to them Wednesday night at a downtown location.

Landrum says there are a couple of other options:

The Warming Shelter is normally open from November 1st-April 30th.

The shelter will continue to take donations for next season and also for renovation of the building to expand their services.