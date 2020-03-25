NYLEN CANCER CENTER TO BEGIN NEW PATIENT TREATMENT SCHEDULE

Sioux City’s June E. Nylen Center is implementing changes to provide the safest environment for both patients and staff.

Spokesperson Christie Finnegan says starting today (Thursday) the Cancer Center will not have all staff working at the same time:

The cancer center’s physicians are reviewing all patient schedules and have developed clinical guidance to help them balance timely care with infection prevention:

Finnegan says the cancer center’s operational hours may change to lengthen shifts of the clinical teams, so in other cases, patient appointment times may need to be adjusted:

This could mean some patients will not see their primary oncologist because they are not working that shift.

They hope this is a short-term change and that they can get you back to seeing your primary oncologist as quickly as possible.

There’s also a telemedicine option starting for physician appointments if a patient who still has an appointment wishes to not physically come into the cancer center:

Additionally, the cancer center is still asking that patients that have a fever of 100.4 and above, and/or shortness of breath to please call ahead before they come for their appointment.