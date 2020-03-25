GOMEZ PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man has pled guilty to federal drug charges in U.S. District Court.

37-year-old Carlos Jose Gomez was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors say Gomez distributed approximately 4 pounds of methamphetamine from his residence from last December through March 4th of this year.

Law enforcement seized 5 grams of meth, a loaded handgun, and $1,000 in cash belonging to Gomez from his residence.

Sentencing will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Gomez remains in custody of the United States Marshal’s service.