The body of a woman discovered in a Lincoln, Nebraska park on Sunday has been identified as a missing Storm Lake, Iowa woman.

The body of 36-year-old Justine Miller was found in Wilderness Park late Sunday morning by two people out walking.

Miller had been missing since November 18th and had been recently living in a Lincoln shelter.

Lincoln Police say there is no indication of foul play and a preliminary autopsy indicated that the cause of her death was from hypothermia.