USD TO FINISH SEMESTER ONLINE, GRADUATION CEREMONIES POSTPONED

The South Dakota Board of Regents has decided that all South Dakota public universities will transition spring classes online for the duration of the semester and postpone graduation ceremonies until further notice.

The spring semester is scheduled to end May 8th.

University of South Dakota President Sheila K. Gestring says the decision was not made lightly and was determined based on the recommendations of public health authorities and with the health and safety of the entire Coyote family and community in mind.

USD will work with students in residence halls to facilitate a move-out process that allows for appropriate physical distancing between now and April 8th.

Students may set up appointments to move out seven days a week, with hours ranging from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Students will receive pro-rated credits for their residence hall contracts, meal plans and unused flex and parking permits.

Refunds, if applicable, are expected to be issued by the end of April.

As of today (Tuesday), South Dakota has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19.