Spencer Lee named NCAA Division I Most Dominant Wrestler

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The NCAA announced Tuesday that University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named its Division I Most Dominant Wrestler.

The Most Dominant Wrestler standings are calculated by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled. Lee averaged 5.0 team points in 18 matches, edging Mark Hall of Penn State (4.7) and Pat Glory of Princeton (4.5).

Lee, a two-time NCAA champion and the 2020 Big Ten champion, had nine technical falls and four falls in 2019-20, scoring bonus points in 17 of 18 matches.

Iowa junior Alex Marinelli ranked 11th on the Most Dominant list. The two-time All-American and 2020 Big Ten champion averaged 4.1 team points, registering a team-high eight falls among his 11 bonus-point victories.

Lee’s nine technical falls are the most by a Hawkeyes since 1999 and rank second in Division I. He recorded those nine technical falls in 35 minutes, 44 seconds. Junior Austin DeSanto ranks 14th in Division I with six technical falls (24:36).

The NCAA on Tuesday released its complete list of wrestling awards in Divisions I, II and III. The three awards, given in each division, honor the Most Dominant Wrestler as well as the student-athletes who have accumulated the most falls and the most technical falls throughout the course of the regular season, conference tournaments and NCAA super regionals. The complete list is available at NCAA.com.