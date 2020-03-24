SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY POSTPONES REST OF CONCERT SEASON

The Sioux City Symphony has cancelled their Beethoven concert and postponed their April 25th concert and fundraiser, and upcoming May auditions.

That John Osborn Concert and Gala Fundraiser will be rescheduled for later this year.

Ticket Options include exchanging them for a later show or donating your tickets for a tax refund.

You may also receive a refund for the value of your paid concert and/or gala tickets by requesting a refund by April 30th.

Anyone with questions may call the Symphony office at (712) 277-2111.