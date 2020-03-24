NOEM SAYS SD SCHOOLS WILL STAY CLOSED THROUGH MAY 1ST

Governor Kristi Noem says South Dakota may be as much as eight weeks away from the peak of COVID-19 and needs to continue limiting business activity.

Noem says she’ll continue to support restrictions on businesses and social gatherings and expects infections to increase and is bracing the state’s health care system for a surge of patients.

The governor also said schools will remain closed until May 1st:

The Sioux Falls School District reports a staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents and staff members at Laura Wilder were notified of the confirmed case Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, nine women fled the Women’s Prison in Pierre after an inmate tested positive for the virus.

One of the escapees has been caught.