MOST CITY TRANSIT BUS RIDERS TO ENTER THROUGH THE BACK OF THE BUS

Passengers who ride the Sioux City Transit buses will now enter and exit through the back door of the bus.

Bus riders will also pay at the rear of the bus when they get on.

Only passengers using wheelchairs or scooters will be allowed to enter or exit through the front door.

While in the bus, passengers are asked to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Sioux City Transit is encouraging residents and visitors to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work, or for medical needs.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.