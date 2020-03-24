MADISON COUNTY CASE OF COVID-19 BRINGS NEBRASKA TOTAL TO 61

More COVID-19 cases have been reported in five Nebraska counties, bring the state total to 61.

That includes a case in Madison County involving a woman in her 30’s who is self-isolating at home.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread continue.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Earlier Monday, the Nebraska Legislature advanced an $83.6 million package to help fight the outbreak.

The money would go for personal protective equipment for government workers, lab testing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an ultraviolet light box that would disinfect old face masks so they could be reused.