IOWA POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES NOW AT 124

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 19 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 124 positive cases.

None of the new cases were reported in northwest Iowa.

There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:

Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)

Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)