HIGHWAY 75 RECONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN NEAR HINTON

Reconstruction work on U.S. Highway 75 between Plymouth County Roads C-80 near Sioux City and C-60 near Hinton will begin at 8 a.m. this Sunday, March 29th.

Dakin Schultz of the Iowa Department of Transportation says the contractor will shift southbound traffic onto one of the new northbound lanes of Highway 75 in a head-to-head traffic pattern:

Remember that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

Schultz says the project will last through the full construction season, with a completion date of around Thanksgiving.