Through the direction of Pope Francis, Sioux City Catholic Diocese Bishop Walker Nickless invites all Christians to pray at noon on Wednesday.

This day is significant as it marks the day when many Christians commemorate the annunciation of the angel Gabriel to Mary with the announcement that she would be the mother of the Son of God.

Bishop Nickless said he is hopeful all Christians will join in prayer at noon, as well as in continuous prayer during this extremely difficult time.