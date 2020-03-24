AG DAY HIGHLIGHTS FARM DRIVEN IOWA ECONOMY

Today (Tuesday) is National Agriculture Day.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says it’s important that everyone thinks about the importance of agriculture, not just today, but everyday:

Iowa ranks first in the nation with corn production, hogs, and with eggs, and for many years has been number one with soybean production.

Naig says Iowa’s economic base is dependent upon agriculture.

Naig says Iowa is proud of what our farmers produce and says we also lead in soil sustainability and water quality.