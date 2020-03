3RD SUSPECT CHARGED IN JONES STREET HOME INVASION

A THIRD SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THE SUNDAY MORNING ASSAULT OF A MALE VICTIM IN HIS SIOUX CITY HOME.

35-YEAR-OLD LITTLEHAWK EAGLE ELK OF SIOUX CITY WAS ARRESTED MONDAY BY POLICE.

EAGLE ELK AND AND TWO OTHER SUSPECTS ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE HOME AT 1214 JONES STREET, STRUCK THE VICTIM IN THE HEAD WITH A SHOT GUN AND STOLE SEVERAL ITEMS.

THE SAME SUSPECTS WERE INVOLVED IN A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT A PARKING LOT AT 610 13TH STREET AN HOUR LATER.

EAGLE ELK IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, FELONY ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

TWO OTHER SUSPECTS FROM WALTHILL, NEBRASKA, 29 YEAR OLD TAREAH GRANT AND 28 YEAR OLD JOSHUA WALKER ARE EACH CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND FELONY ASSAULT.

ALL THREE SUSPECTS ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.