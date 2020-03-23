NEW PROGRAM TO HELP IOWA SMALL BUSINESSES HURT BY COVID-19

A new Iowa Small Business Relief Program to provide financial assistance to small businesses economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is being launched.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced the program Monday afternoon:

OC……………applies for a grant. ;21

Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, says the grants will assist eligible businesses in maintaining operations or reopening business following the COVID-19 pandemic:

OC………begin to flow. :14

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will review grant applications for eligibility and will determine the grant amount by the level of impact including loss in sales revenue and employees.

The dual application for grant assistance and tax deferral is available at iowabusinessrecovery.com.

The deadline for applications is March 31st at noon.