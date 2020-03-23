IOWA PRIMARY & SPECIAL ELECTION TO BE DONE BY MAIL BALLOTS IN...

Woodbury County residents began receiving their absentee ballot requests for the county supervisors special election by mail over the past couple of days.

County Auditor Pat Gill is reminding voters that the April 14th election to replace Jeremy Taylor on the County Board of Supervisors has been delayed to July 7th and is a “vote by mail” election :

OC…….four members until July. :14

Gill says when you get your absentee request, fill them out and return them to the courthouse:

OC……..election day. :13

Democrat Tim Kacena and Republican Justin Wright are the two candidates in the Woodbury County Supervisors race.

Gill is hoping that voters will respond in good numbers for the election:

OC……….order more. :14

The Iowa Primary is June 2nd and Gill says that will also be a “vote from home” election in Woodbury County:

OC……….April 23rd. ;20

July 7th is the first date available for these rescheduled special elections. Under Iowa law, they could not be held on the same day or within four weeks of the June 2 primary.