Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary says the COVID-19 coronavirus is having a negative affect upon agricultural trade, particularly with China:

Mike Naig says recent trade agreements with Japan, Mexico, Canada, and China will eventually mean additional business and higher incomes for Iowa farmers.

Naig says only time will tell what thate total impact will be from the world-wide pandemic.